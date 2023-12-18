New Traffic Patterns and Parking Updates at GSP International Airport

Summary: GSP International Airport in South Carolina has entered the next phase of its construction project, resulting in changes to traffic patterns and parking options. The front curb roadway is closed to vehicles, necessitating the use of a newly constructed roadway for passenger drop off and pick up, with an exit near Garage B. Access to economy lots and parking garages will continue via Aviation Parkway, with signage guiding drivers accordingly. The airport front curb is strictly for active loading and unloading, and vehicles are not allowed to park or wait there. To provide a convenient alternative, GSP offers a Cell Phone Lot near the terminal, equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi and a flight status monitor. This phase of construction is anticipated to continue until April 2024.

In an effort to enhance the travel experience for passengers, GSP International Airport has implemented updated traffic patterns and parking arrangements as part of its ongoing construction project. The closure of the front curb roadway necessitates the use of a newly constructed roadway for passenger drop off and pick up. This new route, which opened last month, ensures a smooth flow of vehicles, with an exit conveniently located near Garage B.

To help passengers navigate the changes, designated pedestrian walkways have been provided for easy access to the parking garages. These adjustments went into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, bringing about a significant shift in the airport’s layout.

Passengers planning to park in the economy lots and parking garages can continue to access the lots via Aviation Parkway from Interstate I-85. Clear signage at the roundabout on Aviation Parkway guides drivers to the economy lots, while those parking in Garages A and B can proceed straight ahead on Aviation Parkway. All other traffic heading towards the terminal area will be routed through GSP Drive and the newly constructed roadway.

It is important to note that the airport front curb is exclusively designated for immediate loading or unloading of passengers, and vehicles are strictly prohibited from parking or waiting there. To facilitate a convenient waiting option, GSP provides a Cell Phone Lot just a short distance from the terminal. Drivers are encouraged to wait in this designated area until their passengers have arrived, claimed their baggage, and are ready to be picked up. The Cell Phone Lot offers complimentary Wi-Fi and a flight status monitor to keep drivers informed. However, it is essential that drivers remain with their vehicles at all times.

This phase of construction is expected to continue until April 2024, as the airport works towards improving its infrastructure and facilities. The updates aim to minimize disruptions and ensure a seamless travel experience for all passengers passing through GSP International Airport.