Police Constable Booked for Sexual Assault on Social Media Acquaintance

A police constable has been accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman for three years under the false pretense of marriage. The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, is a resident of Kapila Colony, Chandigarh Road, Samrala, and is currently stationed at the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali).

The victim, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, revealed that she first met the accused on the popular social networking site, Snapchat, in 2021. Over time, they developed a friendship and exchanged mobile phone numbers. In the course of their relationship, the accused coerced the victim into engaging in physical intimacy falsely promising to marry her. It was only later that the victim discovered that the constable was already married and had no intention of fulfilling his commitment.

Unable to bear the betrayal, the victim filed a complaint with the commissioner of police on July 29. As a result of the investigation, an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station. However, the constable managed to evade arrest and is now absconding, abandoning his official duties. The department has initiated both criminal and departmental actions against him.

This incident adds to a growing list of sexual assault cases involving law enforcement officials. Just recently, another police personnel, along with an officer from Rauni police post, was arrested for harassing a teenage rape victim. Similarly, an assistant sub-inspector stationed at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Khanna was arrested for sexually harassing a woman constable.

Such incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and integrity of those sworn to protect the public. It is crucial that law enforcement agencies take proactive measures to ensure the accountability of their personnel and prevent the abuse of power.