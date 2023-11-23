Understanding the Influence of Immune Signaling on Aging and Muscle Repair

As we age, our body’s repair system becomes less effective, and researchers have discovered that changes in the immune system may be contributing to this decline. Prof Pedro Sousa-Víctor and his research team at the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Lisbon are delving into the immune connection to better understand how it impacts muscle stem cell behavior and their ability to repair tissues.

Using skeletal muscle as a model, the team aims to identify specific immune signals that influence the regenerative capabilities of muscle stem cells. By studying the immune factors that contribute to regenerative decline in aging, they hope to gain insights into potential interventions that could improve therapies for older individuals.

Additionally, the researchers will also investigate how muscle stem cells change during the repair process, examining their genes to gain a deeper understanding of age-related issues. By combining these findings, they aim to develop more effective therapies that utilize muscle stem cells for older individuals.

Pedro Sousa-Víctor, a Group Leader and Professor at the Institute of Molecular Medicine, has dedicated his work to the fields of stem cell aging and regenerative medicine. Through this research project, he and his team aim to contribute to a better understanding of the mechanisms behind age-related muscle decline.

Sources:

– [Institute of Molecular Medicine](https://imm.medicina.ulisboa.pt/)