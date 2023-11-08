TikTok and Google Partnership Raises Concerns Over Privacy and Market Control

Conservative tech policy experts are urging Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to hold a hearing on the potential partnership between TikTok and Google, citing deep concerns over the implications for both U.S. markets and American citizens’ privacy. This partnership, which involves TikTok testing a search feature that redirects users to Google’s search results within the app, has raised alarms among experts due to national security concerns and Google’s past privacy issues.

TikTok, a social media platform owned the Chinese company ByteDance, has been a subject of concern for national security hawks who worry about Chinese government influence and monitoring through the app. The recent search feature was first reported Insider in September, prompting experts to voice their unease over the potential collation of user data both TikTok and Google.

The letter sent to Chairman Jordan highlights Google’s history of privacy issues, including a $170 million fine in 2019 for allowing YouTube to collect data from minors without parental consent. The experts argue that if left unchecked, Google’s market prevalence could lead to further consolidation of power and potential exploitation of user data TikTok.

The partnership between TikTok and Google has become a focal point in the broader discussion around Big Tech’s interference in American’s private lives. The experts urge Congress to take action and hold tech giants accountable for their actions, emphasizing the need to protect American values such as free-market competition, free speech, and safeguarding national interests in the evolving digital landscape.

While concerns over privacy and national security persist, it is essential for policymakers and regulatory bodies to thoroughly assess the potential implications of such partnerships to ensure the protection of individual freedom and privacy rights for everyday Americans.

