Parler Poised for a Comeback with New Ownership and Relaunch Plans

Parler, the controversial social media platform known for its lack of content moderation, is set to make a comeback early next year under new ownership. The app, which gained popularity among conservatives during the Trump era, will re-enter a crowded social media landscape that caters to conservative users, dominated platforms like Truth Social and X (formerly Twitter). The new CEO of Parler, Ryan Rhodes, is confident that the app will be back online January 1st and fully relaunched February.

While Parler has faced criticism for its role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Rhodes assures that the app’s mission is to provide a secure and inclusive environment for open dialogue. Unlike Truth Social, Parler’s monitoring measures will focus on keeping harmful content such as terrorism, child pornography, and trafficking off the platform.

Parler’s new ownership consists of Ryan Rhodes, Elise Pierotti (former Parler executive), and Jaco Booyens (an anti-sex trafficking activist). They acquired the app on December 15th from Starboard, a digital media company. Pierotti will return as the chief marketing officer, with Booyens as the chief strategy officer. The revamped Parler will be based in Plano, Texas, and will have its own servers in the U.S., eliminating the need to rely on Amazon Web Services or similar vendors.

Despite Parler’s tumultuous history, Pierotti is confident that the app will be available in the Apple and Google app stores. She points to the fact that X, which allows pro-Nazi content, has been approved the tech giants. However, Parler’s new speech rules have not yet been published. Pierotti acknowledges the importance of the First Amendment’s wide leeway for objectionable speech but also emphasizes the intention to limit forms of bullying and harassment on the platform.

Parler’s relaunch will undoubtedly be met with both anticipation and scrutiny. As the social media landscape continues to evolve, Parler aims to find its place providing a space where users can tailor their own experience while adhering to certain moderation standards. Whether the revamped Parler can achieve this delicate balance remains to be seen.