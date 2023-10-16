Conservative MPs Seek Accountability from CBC Over Language Guide

A pair of Conservative MPs are pushing for a CBC executive and a journalism standards director to appear before a House of Commons committee to address concerns about the company’s language guide. The guide advises against using the words “terrorism” and “terrorists” when describing attacks and their perpetrators. Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas, the party’s Canadian heritage critic, claims that the language guide downplays violence committed Hamas against innocent Israeli civilians. Thomas argues that it is essential for the CBC to clearly label the attackers as terrorists. The MP also takes issue with the CBC’s guidance on the Israeli presence in Gaza, stating that journalists should be cautious about describing it.

Leon Mar, a spokesperson for CBC News, defends the corporation’s journalists, saying they are on the ground in the region risking their safety to report on the situation. Mar emphasizes that the corporation’s journalism is of high quality and accuracy and is protected law to be independent from the government and Parliament.

The Conservative MPs would need the support of at least one other party to proceed with their request to launch a study on the issue. Melissa Lantsman, the party’s deputy leader, plans to pressure the NDP to back the study and questions whether a recipient of $1.4 billion in tax dollars should give a pass to terrorists. CBC/Radio-Canada received approximately $1.2 billion in government funding in 2022.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has made a promise to “defund the CBC” if elected. Lantsman argues that the CBC lacks journalistic integrity and argues that the organization does not deserve funding if it cannot label those who commit acts such as murdering the elderly, kidnapping children, and raping women as terrorists.

While CBC News’ editor-in-chief, Brodie Fenlon, defends the corporation’s reporting on the conflict, a language guide policy leak has sparked controversy. Fenlon states that the corporation accurately portrayed the horror of the attacks Hamas and suggests that there is no doubt in the minds of their audience about what Hamas did. He clarifies that the CBC does use the terms “terrorist” and “terrorism” when attributed to governments, officials, authorities, experts, and politicians. Fenlon argues that there is no “ban” on using these terms.

Hamas, which was created in the late 1980s with the goal of destroying Israel, has been designated a terrorist entity under Canadian law. In response to the concerns raised about the CBC’s language guide, George Achi, the corporation’s director of journalistic standards and public trust, directed journalists to read the guide’s entry on the Middle East. He stated that it is acceptable to use the term “Gaza” when referring to the Gaza Strip, but the 2005 Israeli disengagement from the territory should not be described as “the end of the occupation” because Israel still maintains control over the area. Achi also mentioned that CBC journalists do not refer to fighters as “terrorists” and that context should be provided when quoting others who use the term.

