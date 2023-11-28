Investigation into Social Media Posts in Dublin Riots

An ongoing investigation into the recent riots in Dublin has taken a new turn as authorities focus their attention on social media posts that may have incited violence. Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor’s comments on X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter, are among the posts being examined law enforcement.

McGregor’s critical remarks about the government’s immigration and law enforcement policies, coupled with his declaration that “Ireland, we are at war,” have attracted widespread attention and positive feedback from X’s owner, Elon Musk. Although McGregor later clarified that he did not condone the riots, he expressed understanding of the frustrations that may have led to such actions and called for necessary changes.

The investigation also involves far-right figures who played a role in organizing the gatherings that turned violent. These individuals, too, are being scrutinized for their potential involvement in the riots. Some have already deleted social media posts that could implicate them.

To aid in the investigation, the newly-established media commission, Coimisiún na Meán, is examining social media posts related to the events. The commission is particularly concerned about the sharing of images and videos of the stabbings and the possibility of using such content to incite violence against individuals or groups.

Coimisiún na Meán has already reached out to several platforms established in Ireland to gather information on how they have responded to the incidents that unfolded. The commission held meetings with the platforms, in conjunction with the European Commission, to discuss their actions. Additional discussions are scheduled for the coming week.

The outcomes of these engagements will determine the next steps, potentially involving collaboration between Coimisiún na Meán and the European Commission. From February 17th, 2024, when the EU Digital Services Act becomes fully applicable, Coimisiún na Meán will have the power to enforce rules under this legislation.

In the meantime, Coimisiún na Meán is working on a draft online safety code for video sharing platform services as part of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022. Once finalized, this code will have a legally binding effect on designated video sharing platforms.

As the investigation progresses, our thoughts remain with the victims of the initial knife attack that preceded the riots. A five-year-old girl and a school worker, who bravely shielded the children during the incident, continue to receive medical care for their serious injuries.

