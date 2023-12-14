Connor Wood’s Comedy Tour: An Upstart Stand-Up Making Waves

Summary: Upcoming stand-up comedian Connor Wood, widely known as Fibula, is embarking on a comedy tour that is generating significant buzz. Following his success in creating short-form videos and hosting podcasts, Wood is now taking his unique brand of humor on the road, delighting fans across 11 U.S. cities.

Wood’s comedic style resonates with millions of viewers who eagerly consume his quick-hitting comedy videos, where he expertly transforms ordinary situations into absurd and hilarious scenarios. Alongside his online presence, Wood co-hosts the popular podcast “Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast” with fellow TikToker Brooke Averick. The show is distributed TMG Studios, led Tiny Meat Gang hosts Cody Ko and Noel Miller.

With his tour aptly named “Fibs & Friends,” Wood is set to captivate audiences beyond the digital realm and bring laughter to comedy clubs. The tour’s intriguing title cleverly incorporates a playful Fox News pun while also alluding to the guest stars who will join Wood on stage. Notably, Wood’s TMG colleague Noel Miller will also be embarking on a cross-country event series called “New Supply” around the same time, following the release of his comedy special “Stop Crying.”

Wood’s tour is scheduled to commence on February 29 in Seattle and conclude with a final performance in Denver on April 28. However, due to high demand, Wood has hinted that he may add additional dates to his already exciting schedule.

Expressing his excitement, Wood stated, “I’m beyond thrilled to embark on this tour in 2024 and have the opportunity to meet, laugh, and poke fun at all your beautiful faces. Touring has always been a dream of mine, and it feels surreal to announce my first 11 cities (with more to come!) I can’t wait to bring along some of my funniest friends for the ride. Get ready for a dopamine surge!”

As demand soars and Wood’s tour continues to sell out, fans eager to witness this rising star’s comedic prowess must act swiftly to secure tickets, as evidenced the swift sell-out of both shows at The Bell House in Brooklyn on the same day Wood announced the tour. Don’t miss your chance to witness the brilliance of this upstart stand-up as he takes the comedy scene storm during his trans-American adventure.