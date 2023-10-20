Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch Becomes Longest Running Character on Streaming TV

Michael Connelly, renowned author of crime novels, can now add another achievement to his list. With over 85 million books sold and nearly 40 titles under his belt, Connelly takes pride in the fact that his most famous character, LAPD Det. Harry Bosch, has become the longest running character on streaming television.

Although the history of streaming is relatively short, Connelly recognizes the significance of this milestone, stating, “It’s still something that we’re very, very proud of.” The success of the character on the small screen can be attributed to the compelling storytelling and the portrayal of Bosch actor Titus Welliver.

Harry Bosch, the iconic detective created Connelly, has captivated readers since his debut in the novel “The Black Echo” in 1992. Throughout the series, Bosch’s character has evolved and grown, taking on complex cases and delving into the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles. His relentless pursuit of justice has made him a beloved character among fans.

In 2014, the character made the leap from the page to the screen with the premiere of the television series “Bosch” on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been praised for its faithfulness to the source material and the authenticity of its portrayal of the gritty world inhabited Bosch. With each season, the character has continued to resonate with viewers, cementing his status as an enduring figure in the realm of streaming television.

The longevity of Harry Bosch on streaming TV is a testament to the enduring appeal of the character and the skill of Michael Connelly in crafting captivating narratives. As the series continues to captivate audiences, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the story of this iconic detective.

