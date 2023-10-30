Aaron McKay’s Giiwe Media Promotes Indigenous Tourism and Economic Reconciliation

Aaron McKay, an entrepreneur with a passion for promoting Indigenous tourism and economic reconciliation, recently launched Giiwe Media in Brandon, Manitoba. Fueled his desire to share First Nation, Métis, and Inuit stories, McKay aims to not only showcase the rich culture and heritage of Indigenous communities but also to support and uplift other Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Giiwe Media, which means “our home, our stories” in Anishinaabemowin, became a registered business in Manitoba in August. McKay’s vision is to establish a presence in Riding Mountain National Park, his hometown. With the support of the Rolling River First Nation chief and council, he plans to offer authentic Indigenous tourism experiences and products while serving as a resource for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs and artisan storytellers.

While Giiwe Media’s primary focus is promoting economic reconciliation and Indigenous tourism, McKay emphasizes that the goal is not to induce guilt but rather to encourage people to seek the truth and understand the complete history of Canada. He believes that learning with both the heart and mind and taking action to reconcile are essential steps towards a more harmonious society.

To foster community and give individuals a platform to express themselves, McKay organized the Indigenous-centered Gathering of Creations Market in Brandon. The market provided an opportunity for Indigenous creators and artisans to connect with like-minded individuals and showcase their businesses to a wider audience. By shining a spotlight on these artists, Giiwe Media is working towards increasing awareness and appreciation for Indigenous businesses in the local economy.

With Giiwe Media’s growing presence and the support it receives from the community, McKay hopes to inspire other Indigenous entrepreneurs to get involved in the Brandon economy. The Brandon Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of economic reconciliation and sees businesses like Giiwe Media as catalysts for change. They encourage local businesses to collaborate with McKay, support Giiwe Media events, and engage on social media to demonstrate their solidarity.

In the ever-evolving landscape of cultural understanding and economic empowerment, Aaron McKay and Giiwe Media serve as beacons of hope, striving to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Through storytelling, tourism, and community building, they are paving the way for a future of unity and prosperity for all.

