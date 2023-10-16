Australian Payments Plus Launches ConnectID to Streamline Digital Identity Verification

Australian Payments Plus (AP+) has unveiled ConnectID, a digital identity exchange platform, with Commonwealth Bank and NAB customers being the first to access the service. ConnectID allows individuals to use their existing trusted digital identities, such as those associated with their banks, to verify their identity with third-party organizations.

ConnectID acts as a bridge between the organization requiring identity verification and the organization providing the verification. It does not store personal information and only facilitates the transfer of data when authorized the customer. This system enables consumers to verify their identities without constantly sharing unnecessary personal data. Instead, they can request participating businesses to verify their information based on the trust they have already established with their banks.

The launch of ConnectID was announced over a year ago and has since received accreditation under the Australian government’s trusted digital identity framework (TDIF). The platform employs bank-grade encryption to ensure security. ConnectID has been working with CBA and NAB on the implementation of the service for several months. It has also collaborated with Westpac and ANZ to establish the network and build the ecosystem.

While ANZ has worked with ConnectID, its formal participation remains uncertain. Today, in addition to CBA and NAB, several other organizations, including Referoo, Credenxia, ServiceSeeking, OnePassport, RentBetter, and Shaype, are launching as relying parties.

ConnectID aims to expand its network and capabilities over the next 12 months. This includes collaborating with more identity providers, banking partners, and other trusted private or government entities. The platform has garnered interest from small and medium-sized businesses, who view it as a way to simplify customer onboarding processes and reduce the amount of data they need to store or capture.

