New Delhi Police Foils Planned Security Breach at Parliament Complex Protest Group

In a recent development, the police in New Delhi have successfully thwarted a planned security breach at the Parliament complex. The breach was orchestrated a group known as ‘Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh’, consisting of six individuals with various educational backgrounds and job aspirations. Out of the six, four have been apprehended, while two others are currently on the run.

The group’s motive behind the breach was to draw attention to the issue of unemployment and compel policymakers to address their concerns. During their questioning, the suspects revealed that they had connected with each other through Facebook and had participated in several other protests, including campaigns to rename airports and protesting against the now repealed farm laws.

The incident took place on the anniversary of the attack on the old Parliament building, which occurred 22 years ago and resulted in the loss of lives. This raised questions about the security measures in place, especially considering recent threats made Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to attack the Parliament.

Further investigations have revealed that the four arrested individuals had rented a house in Gurugram, where they devised their plan and prepared for the breach. They arranged for canisters and passes, with one suspect even concealing a canister in a cavity made inside his shoe. The source of their passes, allegedly provided a local BJP MP, has yet to be confirmed the Parliament Secretariat.

The successful prevention of this security breach emphasizes the importance of robust security measures and timely intelligence to preempt potential threats. The incident serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required to ensure the safety and security of our democratic institutions.