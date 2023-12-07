CONMEBOL Copa América 2024: A Spectacular Football Spectacle

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, one of the most exhilarating national team tournaments in the world, will take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024. The competition will feature 32 matches played 16 teams – 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF. The announcement of the 14 host cities, stadiums, and match schedule has generated tremendous excitement among football enthusiasts.

Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL and FIFA Vice President, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We will experience an unforgettable Copa America, enjoying the best football in the world in 14 magnificent stadiums.” The passion of football will flow throughout the country, captivating millions of fans in the venues and around the world.

The opening match will be held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while the final will take place at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Each stadium, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Exploria Stadium in Orlando, will be a vibrant showcase of this momentous tournament.

Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, commended the host cities and their sports commissions, recognizing their world-class venues and passionate fans. He also highlighted the significance of co-organizing the Copa America 2024 with CONMEBOL, which further solidifies the region as a global hub for football.

The group stage will be held from June 20 to July 2, followed the quarterfinals from July 4 to 6, semifinals on July 9 and 10, the third-place match on July 13, and the final on July 14. The competition will move in an easterly direction, with the quarterfinal and semifinal matches shifting from the west and center to the east.

In this edition of the Copa América, 6 teams from CONCACAF will join the 10 CONMEBOL teams. The Concacaf Nations League 2023/24 will determine the teams representing North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, including the United States, Mexico, and Panama.

As the countdown begins to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, fans eagerly await the electrifying matches that will showcase the best of South American football. Brace yourself for a football spectacle that will rock the continent and ignite the spirits of passionate fans around the world.