Sathish’s Latest Film ‘Conjuring Kannappan’ Receives Positive Feedback from Audiences

Sathish, a popular Tamil actor who started off as a supporting actor, has now made a successful transition to the hero role. His latest film, ‘Conjuring Kannappan’, has hit the big screens today, garnering a lot of attention despite the competition from other movies.

The film has secured a large number of screens across Tamil Nadu, and fans eagerly attended the first-day-first-show screenings. The initial response from cinephiles and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on Sathish’s performance in ‘Conjuring Kannappan’.

According to netizens, Sathish delivers an entertaining performance while Regina Cassandra shines in her role. The supporting cast, including Anand Raj and Redin Kingsley, also received praise for their contributions. Additionally, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music complements the film perfectly. The combination of a compelling plot, comedy, and elements of horror make ‘Conjuring Kannappan’ a worthy watch for families this weekend.

Directed Selvinraj Xavier, ‘Conjuring Kannappan’ features Sathish and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, supported a talented cast including Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Elli AvrRam, Jason Shah, Benedict Garrett, Namo Narayana, and Adithya Kathir. The film has been released across more than 500 screens and is expected to secure additional screens for the upcoming weekend.

With such positive feedback from audiences, it seems that ‘Conjuring Kannappan’ is set to make a big impact in the Tamil film industry. Fans and movie-goers can look forward to an entertaining experience that combines the best elements of comedy and horror, all delivered a talented ensemble cast led Sathish and Regina Cassandra.