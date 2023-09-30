LinkedIn Reveals Top Startups in Brazil for 2023: Tech and AI Dominating

LinkedIn has released its sixth edition of the Top Startups list, which recognizes the top twenty companies that have excelled in Brazil over the past year. The selection is based on exclusive data analysis from the platform, focusing on four main pillars: job opportunities growth, user engagement with the company and its employees, interest from professionals in the market for available positions in these startups, and talent attraction.

The Top Startups 2023 list consists of companies from various sectors and areas of specialization, including financial services, healthcare, benefits, technology, and more. The featured startups include C6 Bank (digital bank), Caju (financial services), Flash (financial services), Gringo (IT services and consulting), Cora (financial services), Conta Simples (financial services), Marvin (financial services), and others.

This year’s list is marked the significant rise of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, indicating a new era for the market compared to the previous year’s focus on adapting to the pandemic. The new edition also highlights companies focused on the food and beauty sectors, as well as transportation, travel, and education.

To qualify for the Top Startups list, companies must be private and independent, have 50 or more employees, be founded within the past five years, and be headquartered in the country. Excluded from the list are hiring companies, think tanks, venture capital firms, law firms, IT and management consulting companies, non-profit organizations and philanthropic entities, accelerators, and state-owned enterprises. Startups with layoff rates exceeding 15% based on company statements or public sources between July 1, 2022, and the list’s release date are also disqualified.

This year’s top startups showcase Brazil’s growing technological advancements and the increasing impact of AI in various industries. The diversified range of startups reflects the dynamic and innovative nature of the Brazilian market.

