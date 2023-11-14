New Campaign Strategies Emerge in Madhya Pradesh Elections

As Madhya Pradesh gears up for elections on November 17, social media has taken center stage in the campaign strategies of both major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). A recent study conducted Lokniti-CSDS aimed to analyze and contrast the content of posts made the two parties in the run-up to the elections. The findings shed light on the different approaches adopted the BJP and the INC on social media.

The study monitored a total of 24 accounts, 12 from each party, including senior party leaders, party members, MLAs, party workers, and official state accounts. The recorded posts were categorized as positive, negative, neutral, or mixed. Interestingly, the INC demonstrated a stronger social media presence in Madhya Pradesh compared to previous studies conducted in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Out of the total posts recorded, 500 were the INC, while the remaining 500 were the BJP.

Notably, the INC focused on positive posts regarding their manifesto, public speeches, poll results, and personal image. The party highlighted various schemes and decisions they intended to implement if elected, such as healthcare initiatives, job opportunities, education provisions, and welfare programs. On the other hand, the BJP primarily emphasized their achievements in governance, with a particular focus on central government schemes like the PM Awas Yojana. The party also actively promoted themselves through video excerpts of roadshows, rallies, and testimonials from the general public.

In terms of negative posts, the INC criticized the BJP for corruption and misgovernance in the state, highlighting various scams and allegations. Conversely, the BJP targeted the INC for their alleged misgovernance and shoddy politics, levelling corruption accusations and portraying the party as ‘anti-Sanatan’.

These findings suggest a shift in campaign strategies, with the INC using social media to promote their manifesto and criticize the BJP’s governance, while the BJP focuses on highlighting its achievements and attacking the opposition. As social media continues to play a significant role in modern-day elections, it will be interesting to see how these strategies evolve and impact the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh elections.

