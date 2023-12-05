Representative Mike Gallagher Urges Action Against China and TikTok

Representative Mike Gallagher is pushing for a reevaluation of the United States’ approach to China and the perceived threats it poses to the country’s economic and national security. As the chair of the House Select Committee on China and a former Marine intelligence officer, Gallagher has been vocal about his concerns regarding Beijing. In a recent interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Gallagher discussed the issue of TikTok and its potential impact on American society.

Gallagher acknowledged that social media in general is problematic, but he highlighted the unique ownership structure of TikTok as a cause for concern. The popular social media platform is owned ByteDance, a company that is substantially controlled the Chinese Communist Party. This is different from platforms like Instagram, which is owned Facebook. Gallagher emphasized the principles of reciprocity, espionage concerns, and the potential for propaganda and disinformation as key reasons for taking action against TikTok.

One of the primary reasons for Gallagher’s concern is that a significant number of young people rely on TikTok as their primary source of news. This raises the possibility of the platform being used as an instrument of propaganda. Gallagher believes that a ban on TikTok or a forced sale to an American company could address these concerns.

While Gallagher acknowledged the potential backlash and the need for evidence to support such actions, he stated that a ban or forced sale could be viable solutions. He also mentioned the precedent set historical cases of foreign ownership of media companies, which were seen as necessary for national security reasons.

Gallagher’s stance on TikTok and China’s influence has garnered bipartisan support. Recognizing the importance of protecting both American interests and the free market, Gallagher aims to find a balance between economic considerations and national security concerns. By addressing the specific concerns surrounding TikTok, Gallagher seeks to ensure the safety and well-being of American citizens in an increasingly digital age.