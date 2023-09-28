Impeachment Witness Confronted Over Controversial LinkedIn Posts

During a recent impeachment hearing, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) questioned witness Eileen O’Connor about posts she had made on her LinkedIn account regarding the migrant crisis at the border. Krishnamoorthi presented screenshots of O’Connor’s posts, which accused the Biden administration of promoting an “invasion” and warned of the entire USA being “invaded” military-age men from different countries. O’Connor confirmed that she had indeed made those posts on her professional LinkedIn account.

The confrontation took place during the House GOP-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s alleged connections to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general, and Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst, testified before the committee to provide factual information about the case.

Krishnamoorthi pressed O’Connor about her controversial statements, challenging her on whether she personally wrote them or simply shared them. O’Connor clarified that she had reposted the content in question. However, Krishnamoorthi continued to highlight other posts on her LinkedIn account, including one that announced a telethon to raise funds for alternate electors.

The witness was given an opportunity to respond, but Krishnamoorthi insisted on completing his line of questioning. The exchange showcased the tense atmosphere of the impeachment inquiry and the efforts to scrutinize witnesses’ online activities for any potential bias or questionable viewpoints.

