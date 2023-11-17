Caroleene Dobson Advocates for Legislative Action Against Chinese Influence on Social Media

Caroleene Dobson, a Montgomery real estate attorney and Republican candidate for Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat, is taking a stand against the growing control of social media the Chinese government and extremist liberal interests. As TikTok’s popularity continues to surge, Dobson highlights the concerns surrounding the misuse of user data and the app’s vulnerability to Chinese government influence.

Dobson emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue as cyber warfare between China and the U.S. escalates. More than 150 million Americans have willingly given their personal information to TikTok, a Chinese-owned video app. The implications of this data sharing become even more significant as the relationship between the two countries deteriorates.

Furthermore, Dobson draws attention to the discriminatory practices of social media platforms. She points out that conservative voices are often “shadow-banned” or completely silenced. The term “shadow-banned” refers to the practice of removing content from user visibility without notifying the creator. This censorship disproportionately affects conservative creators and promotes liberal viewpoints.

Dobson’s concern extends beyond the control exercised social media platforms. She warns against the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to access the personal information of millions of Americans, emphasizing the potential weaponization of this data.

In addition to these issues, Dobson highlights an internal post a senior Facebook engineer that exposes the dominance of liberal ideology within the company. The engineer acknowledged the lack of tolerance for differing perspectives and the tendency to attack those with opposing views.

Caroleene Dobson’s call to action urges legislators to address this growing problem and protect Americans from the influence of the Chinese government and extremist liberal interests.

