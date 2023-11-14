Congress Accuses Election Commission of Bias in Banning Advertisement Videos

The Congress party has expressed strong objections to the Election Commission’s decision to ban its advertisement videos, claiming that it was influenced political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). A delegation led TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC media in-charge Ajay, AICC spokesperson Shama Ahmed, TPCC senior vice-president Niranjan, and others met with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to demand an explanation for the sudden halt in their advertisements without prior notice.

The Congress party has taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the ban. In a tweet, they alleged that the Election Commission succumbed to pressure from the BJP and BRS due to their fear of defeat in the upcoming elections. Moreover, the Congress party claims that the ban was implemented without any prior notification.

To protest against the ban, the Congress party has decided to display all the banned advertisements on its official Twitter account, with a prominent watermark labeling them as “banned.” Through this approach, they aim to bring attention to what they perceive as biased actions the Election Commission.

While the Election Commission has not responded officially to these allegations, the Congress party’s stance serves as a reminder of the symbiotic relationship between politics and advertising during election campaigns. It underscores the ongoing battle for visibility and influence, as political parties strive to reach their target audience through various media channels.

Controversies surrounding advertisement curtailment during election cycles are not unusual. They often become focal points for debate, as parties navigate through intricate webs of rules and regulations. The banning of Congress party advertisements has amplified the political tension in the lead up to the Telangana Assembly Elections in 2023, highlighting the stakes involved and further polarizing the discourse.

FAQ

Why did the Congress party allege bias on the part of the Election Commission?

The Congress party claimed that the Election Commission yielded to pressure from rival parties, specifically the BJP and BRS, in banning its advertisement videos.

What action did the Congress party take in response to the ban?

To protest the ban, the Congress party has decided to share all the banned advertisements on its official Twitter account, visibly marking them as “banned” through a watermark.

What is the significance of this controversy?

This controversy highlights the ongoing battle for visibility and influence among political parties during election campaigns, as well as the potential polarization that can arise from advertisement curtailment.