New Senate Subpoenas CEOs of X, Snap, and Discord to Testify on Social Media Dangers

The Senate Judiciary Committee has taken action to address the dangers of social media for children. In a bipartisan move, Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., issued subpoenas to the CEOs of Elon Musk’s X, Snap, and Discord. The committee plans to hold a hearing on December 6th to discuss the failures of these social media companies in protecting children.

The committee stated that they have been in discussions with Meta and TikTok, expressing their expectation that the CEOs of these platforms will voluntarily testify as well. The goal is to hold Big Tech accountable for their inability to police themselves, particularly when it comes to safeguarding children online. Sen. Durbin emphasized the importance of protecting kids and the committee’s commitment to legislative action on the matter.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, and Discord CEO Jason Citron have been specifically subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. This will be X’s Linda Yaccarino’s first appearance before Congress since being appointed as CEO Elon Musk. The committee confirmed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew are expected to testify voluntarily.

However, there have been some challenges in issuing the subpoenas. Discord and X allegedly refused to cooperate in accepting service of the subpoenas on behalf of their CEOs, leading the committee to rely on the U.S. Marshals Service for the personal delivery of the subpoenas.

This move the Senate Judiciary Committee reflects growing concerns about the role of social media in child exploitation and the need for stronger regulations to protect young users. By compelling the CEOs to testify, the committee aims to gather essential information and insights to inform future legislative efforts addressing online child sexual exploitation.

