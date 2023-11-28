Congress Allegedly Plans to Spread Misinformation to Manipulate Telangana Voters

The upcoming elections in Telangana have taken a concerning turn, as reports suggest that the social media team of the Congress party is planning to unleash a campaign of misinformation in an attempt to mislead and confuse voters. This last-minute strategy aims to create panic and manipulate the outcome of the polls.

Leaked information from Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office reveals that a team is actively working on spreading fake narratives through various social media platforms, intending to make them go viral. Some of the planned falsehoods include claims that the Bharatiya Rashtriya Sangh (BRS) will lose the polls and then join the NDA, as well as the defamation of MLC Kavitha, suggesting she will join the Union Cabinet after winning as an MP.

Another deceitful narrative in the works is the accusation that Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s family is burning evidence related to alleged scams in their farmhouse. Additionally, there are claims that KCR is sending money to every MLA to pay voters Rs 10,000 each. It seems the Congress party is going to great lengths to sway voters in their favor.

Further reports suggest that the Congress party plans to set up an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) call center, encouraging voters to take the money offered and cast their vote for Congress. Additionally, they plan to publish Sonia Gandhi’s letter on the first page of newspapers and district editions, potentially amplifying the impact of their message.

This alleged strategy the Congress party raises serious concerns about the ethics and integrity of the electoral process in Telangana. Manipulating voters with false information distorts the democratic process and undermines the trust citizens should have in their elected representatives.

