Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Congress for Misusing Social Media

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress party of misusing social media to mock women associated with leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). He emphasized that it is not their practice to slander anyone and urged others to refrain from participating in such behavior.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stated that efforts are being made to create a false impression that the current government in Kerala does nothing for its people. In response, the government has decided to present their accomplishments to the public. As part of this initiative, the entire ministry will travel to all constituencies in Kerala. They will outline the accomplishments at a general level, as well as highlighting specific district and constituency developments. Additionally, they will present the key points to be adopted moving forward, with the aim of further progressing the state.

However, the Leader of the Opposition has stated that they will not cooperate with this initiative, labeling it as prodigal. Despite the government’s decision for the respective Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to take charge of the programs in their own area, the opposition remains unwilling to cooperate. This raises concerns as to why such an approach is being taken and whether the opposition has cooperated on any matter until now.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the Congress for their misuse of social media and urged for a better approach. The government’s decision to reach out to the public and present their accomplishments demonstrates a commitment to transparency and progress, despite the opposition’s refusal to cooperate.

