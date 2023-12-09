Congress Delays Regulation of TikTok Until 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Congress has announced that it will not push forward with legislations aimed at regulating TikTok until 2024. This decision, communicated Senator Maria Cantwell, the head of the Senate Commerce Committee, has sparked debate and speculation among American politicians.

While the ultimate goal of Congress is to pass a bill that grants regulatory powers to the Biden Administration to oversee foreign-owned apps, including China-based companies like TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, the matter has been deferred until after the new year. The threats made lawmakers about putting Chinese apps under stricter scrutiny may still come to fruition, but for now, TikTok can breathe a sigh of relief.

Senator Cantwell has been entrusted with revising the RESTRICT Act, which was initially introduced to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. However, there are disagreements among Democrats and Republicans regarding the bill’s intentions. Cantwell is proposing softer terms to enforce the act more effectively, while some Republicans remain steadfast in their determination to tackle TikTok any means necessary.

Prominent GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has emerged as one of TikTok’s most vocal opponents. During a recent debate, Haley attempted to highlight alleged anti-Semitism on the app and called for a complete ban. However, even within the GOP, there are differing viewpoints on the best approach towards TikTok regulation. Outsider candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, for example, has embraced the app, though his endorsement has not significantly impacted his polling results.

Both parties acknowledge the importance of addressing TikTok’s long-standing data privacy concerns. Data privacy remains a contentious issue that congress members are actively trying to resolve. Senator Cantwell stated, “We’re really trying to get people to come up with something that they feel like accomplishes the task.”

While a U.S. TikTok ban seemed possible after CEO Shou Zi Chew’s controversial Congressional testimony in March, legal challenges have hindered state-level attempts to ban the app. Furthermore, Chew will have another opportunity to address Congress face-to-face in January during a hearing with five tech executives, including the TikTok boss.

With Congress delaying the regulation of TikTok until 2024, the fate of the app hangs in the balance. It remains to be seen how American politicians will shape the future of TikTok and address the concerns surrounding its operation and data privacy.