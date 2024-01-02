Opposition Parties Demand Accountability in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are calling for action against the accused in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU molestation case. They are demanding that the houses of the apprehended accused be bulldozed and questioning the immunity of the car carrying these BJP workers. Uttar Pradesh Congress president, Ajay Rai, has announced that his party workers will hold protests outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency office in Varanasi to bring attention to the alleged involvement of BJP’s IT cell office-bearers in the case.

The outcry stems from the fact that women and children are being subjected to molestation and rape in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha segment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties want to expose the BJP’s alleged patronage of its criminal workers. In response, the Banaras district unit and city unit of the Congress party plan to demonstrate outside the Prime Minister’s Varanasi office.

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, stressed that the criminals involved in the BHU case should be severely punished to set a precedent against the abuse of power. He questioned why the cars of criminals supported the BJP never overturn.

The molestation incident, which occurred on November 2, involved three men on a bike who assaulted a woman IIT-BHU student when she was walking near the Karman Baba Temple. The accused threatened her with death when she screamed for help and then fled the scene. An FIR was registered immediately, and subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh police added additional sections to the charges and made several arrests.

The opposition’s demand for accountability in the IIT-BHU molestation case highlights the need for stringent action against the perpetrators and a thorough investigation into the role of the accused BJP workers. The public outcry in this case serves as a reminder that no one should be above the law and that justice must be served to protect the dignity and safety of women in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.