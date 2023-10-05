Congress Accuses BJP of Inciting Violence Against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to incite violence against Rahul Gandhi, after the BJP’s official handle shared an image depicting him as a new-age Ravan. Congress leaders have condemned the graphic, calling it “shameful” and “outright dangerous.” Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal stated that the BJP’s nefarious intentions are clear, as they want to “murder” Mr. Gandhi. He further accused the BJP of conspiring to eliminate their fiercest critic, someone who challenges their hate-filled ideology.

The BJP’s graphic came in response to a Congress post that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “The Biggest Liar” and referred to him as a “Jumla Boy.” The BJP retaliated sharing a poster of Mr. Gandhi with multiple heads, titled “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai [India is in danger] – A Congress party production. Directed George Soros.” The BJP’s caption for the image stated that the new-age Ravan, referring to Mr. Gandhi, is evil and aims to destroy India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP’s graphic, questioning its real intent and stating that it is designed to incite and provoke violence against Mr. Gandhi. He further criticized Prime Minister Modi for promoting something so obnoxious, calling it completely unacceptable and downright dangerous.

In response to the Ravan poster, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. shared a poster of Mr. Modi, depicting him as a demon and titled it “Hindustan Khatre Mein Hain” (India is in danger). The poster described Mr. Modi as evil, anti-democracy, anti-constitution, anti-people, and anti-humanity.

The exchange of provocative graphics between the two political parties highlights the escalating tensions and animosity in Indian politics. The use of such images and language is concerning, as it can further polarize the public and fuel violence. It is crucial for political leaders to promote constructive and respectful discourse to ensure the well-being and unity of the nation.

