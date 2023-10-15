Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Faces Backlash for Riding Motorcycle Without Helmet

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has come under fire on social media after a video of him riding a motorcycle without a helmet went viral. The incident took place in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, where Chowdhury was also seen taking his hands off the handlebar to fix his cap.

Chowdhury was accompanied a pillion rider and was surrounded a group of supporters on bikes, none of whom were wearing helmets. The video quickly gained attention on X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing outrage at a prominent political figure openly flouting traffic rules.

Comments on the video varied, with some questioning the double standards for politicians and the general public. One user commented, “Without Helmet…are these rules only applied on normal citizens? Who will take cognizance of this…Sadly, no one.”

Others criticized Chowdhury’s actions from a political standpoint, wondering what message it sends to the younger generation. One user tweeted, “Congress chapri spotted without helmets! What kind of messages are they sending to our young generation?”

Following the backlash, Chowdhury defended himself, stating that there was no problem if the police penalized him but that there were no people around when he was riding the bike. He also mentioned having personal memories associated with the location where the incident took place.

The clarification did not appease all commenters, with some tagging the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, questioning the logic of not following traffic rules even when there are no people on the road.

While the video has sparked controversy, it raises the issue of road safety and the importance of adhering to traffic rules for both political figures and the general public.

