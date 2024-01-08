Historic West Park Presbyterian Church in Manhattan Saved from Demolition

An iconic church in Manhattan, New York, has been saved from demolition thanks to the objections raised local residents and well-known individuals including Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo. The West Park Presbyterian Church, which is 133 years old, had plans to sell the property for luxury apartment development. However, the church’s landmark status, obtained in 2010, required approval from the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for any demolition.

The church’s request for permission to proceed with the demolition had garnered significant support for the preservation of the building, particularly from actors Damon and Ruffalo. Their involvement brought the issue to the forefront and sparked widespread community opposition to the church’s plans.

Days before the Landmarks Preservation Commission was scheduled to vote on the church’s application, the congregation withdrew it due to a lawsuit against a tenant regarding a lease dispute. However, they have expressed their intention to resubmit the application once the litigation is resolved.

The church had entered into a binding contract with a condominium developer in 2022 due to an unaffordable $2 million repair bill. They had also filed a hardship application seeking to de-landmark and demolish the building to make way for the condominium, which would have included worship space for the church.

Local council member Gale Brewer expressed hope that the delay in the demolition plans would ultimately lead to the preservation of the historic building. However, amidst New York City’s housing crisis, some argue that opposition to the church’s demolition hinders the development of much-needed housing.

The congregation of West Park Presbyterian Church is now focused on creating a new space for worship and the arts. They also hope to use the proceeds from the future sale of the property to support other churches in meeting their missions and avoiding similar circumstances.

Actor Matt Damon, along with Wendell Pierce, comedian Amy Schumer, and rapper/actor Common, has shown support for the preservation of the church participating in a play performance held there.

The efforts to save the West Park Presbyterian Church highlight the importance of preserving historic buildings and the value that community members and influential individuals can bring to such causes.