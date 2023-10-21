Karnataka Congress Accuses BJP of Misrepresenting Seized Cash and Valuables

The Karnataka unit of the Congress has filed a police complaint against the BJP’s social media handle for spreading derogatory posts about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The complaint alleges that the BJP projected the cash and valuables seized the Income Tax Department as belonging to the Congress party.

According to the Congress state general secretary, Surya Mukundaraj, the BJP’s social media handle claimed that the cash amounting to ₹94 crore and valuables worth ₹8 crore seized in recent raids in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi were connected to the Congress. Additionally, the BJP allegedly manipulated images of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, presenting them in a negative light to confuse the public.

Mukundaraj also criticized several BJP leaders for sharing these defamatory posts on the micro-blogging site ‘X’. He stated that the Income Tax Department did not specify in its press release that the seized cash belonged to any particular individual or minister. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading lies through social media even before the investigation was completed, with the intention of creating confusion among the people.

It is essential to accurately represent seized assets and avoid spreading misinformation that could tarnish the reputation of individuals or political parties. Misusing social media platforms to distort facts can harm public perception and erode trust in the political process. Transparency and accountability are crucial in maintaining a fair and just democracy.

