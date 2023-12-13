Congress Leader Arrested for Defamation and Obscenity Charges on Social Media

Ahmedabad: In a recent development, Congress leader Hitendra Pithadia was arrested for sharing an objectionable picture and making derogatory remarks about a man who resembles the priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The arrest came after a complaint was filed Vaibhav Makwana, a BJP secretary, with the Cybercrime police.

According to the complainant, Pithadia deliberately created a fake post using a picture resembling the temple priest, Mohit Pandey. This post was allegedly made with the intention of damaging the reputation of Hindu saints and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Additionally, the accused also reportedly shared an obscene photograph of a woman without her consent, despite being aware that it would harm her reputation.

Ajit Rajian, the DCP of the Cybercrime branch, stated that the accused will be produced before a local court for remand. Rajian further explained that Pithadia took a screenshot from a pornographic website and falsely claimed the person in the picture to be the temple priest.

Pithadia has been booked under various charges, including outraging religious feelings, outraging the modesty of a woman, forgery for the purpose of harming reputation, and violations of the IT Act.

It is important to note that sharing defamatory content and engaging in cyberbullying or harassment is a serious offense. Such actions can cause significant harm to individuals and communities, leading to social unrest and a breach of peace. Authorities must continue to take strict action against those who misuse social media platforms to spread false information and defame others.

Maintaining respect for individuals’ privacy and religious sentiments is crucial in fostering a healthy and inclusive digital environment.