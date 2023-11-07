People in Vietnam Boycott Snapchat over Controversial Map Feature

Many social media users in Vietnam are calling for a boycott of the popular social media app Snapchat due to its controversial map feature that displays an unauthorized “cow’s tongue” line, which infringes on Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea (South China Sea) within the online space.

The “cow’s tongue” line, which China unilaterally drew in the East Sea, claims sovereignty over nearly 90% of this strategically important maritime region in Southeast Asia.

On November 6th, many users discovered the unauthorized “cow’s tongue” line in the satellite mode map feature of the Snapchat app. This illegal map has been appearing since the app’s updates at the end of October and the beginning of November.

During a press conference on November 6th, Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Radio, Television and Electronic Information Department, Ministry of Information and Communications, acknowledged the information about the unauthorized line on Snapchat’s map. However, according to Mr. Tu Do, Snapchat does not have a contact point in Vietnam. Nevertheless, the director confirmed that the department would find ways to handle the issue.

Since November 6th, many Snapchat users in Vietnam have noticed that the app’s map displays the unauthorized “cow’s tongue” line. The app consists of three map styles, including hotspots, satellite, and memories. The “cow’s tongue” line appears in the satellite map style.

An administrator of a Facebook group opposing the unauthorized line stated to VNExpress that this might not be a common mistake because the discrepancies are found in the satellite mode, which is not the default mode. This is an international issue, and users around the world have reported the same problem, not just in Vietnam.

According to information on the application, Snapchat uses data from OpenStreetMap, a mapping platform that has been repeatedly detected displaying the unauthorized line.

After a day of boycott calls on various social media platforms, on November 7th, VietNamNet reported that Snapchat’s average rating on the Google Play app store for Android had dropped to 3.5 stars. On the Apple App Store, Snapchat’s average rating now stands at only 2.8 stars.

Snapchat is a social media app from the United States with nearly 400 million users worldwide. However, the number of users in Vietnam is not significant.

FAQ

Q: What is the “cow’s tongue” line?

The “cow’s tongue” line is a controversial demarcation line unilaterally drawn China in the East Sea, claiming sovereignty over a large portion of the region.

Q: Why are people in Vietnam boycotting Snapchat?

People in Vietnam are boycotting Snapchat because the app’s map feature displays the unauthorized “cow’s tongue” line, which infringes on Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea.

Q: What is Snapchat’s response to the controversy?

Snapchat has not made an official response to the controversy. However, the Director of the Radio, Television and Electronic Information Department in Vietnam has stated that they will find ways to handle the issue.

Q: How are users reacting to the situation?

Many users in Vietnam are expressing their dissatisfaction with Snapchat boycotting the app and leaving negative reviews on app stores.

Q: How does Snapchat obtain its mapping data?

Snapchat uses data from OpenStreetMap, a mapping platform that has been previously detected displaying the unauthorized “cow’s tongue” line.

Q: How many users does Snapchat have in Vietnam?

Snapchat has a relatively small user base in Vietnam compared to its global number of users.