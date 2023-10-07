Confusion over Canada’s Online Streaming Act Continues as Misinformation Spreads

The Online Streaming Act, also known as Bill C-11, has been at the center of a heated debate in Canada. Unfortunately, misinformation and confusion surrounding the legislation have made it difficult to understand its true implications.

Prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have shared dubious interpretations of the law, further fueling confusion among their millions of followers. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has even labeled it a “censorship law” and vowed to revoke it if elected as prime minister.

So what exactly is the Online Streaming Act? It is the Liberal government’s attempt to bring major online streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube, into Canada’s broadcasting system. The goal is to have these platforms contribute to supporting local music and stories, similarly to how traditional broadcasters have done for decades.

The legislation aims to ensure that online broadcasters contribute to the creation, production, and distribution of Canadian content. It also seeks to support Indigenous content and original French-language programming. However, the specific criteria for determining Canadian content and the level of support required from companies are yet to be defined.

The implementation of the legislation is still years away as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) consults with Canadians to shape the future of the broadcasting system. The CRTC will hold a major public process in the coming year to define Canadian content and determine whether the new rules will apply to streaming companies.

To fall under the legislation, companies must generate more than $10 million in annual broadcasting revenues in Canada. This includes streaming services, social media services, subscription TV services, radio stations, and podcast providers. However, individual content creators, including those on social media platforms, are not the target of the legislation.

Concerns have also been raised about podcasts, adult content, and video games. The CRTC has clarified that adult content and video games are not considered significant enough to impact the broadcasting system. Podcast services that exceed $10 million in annual revenue will need to register with the CRTC, but individual podcasters and directories of podcasts are exempt from registration.

It is important to separate fact from misinformation when discussing the Online Streaming Act. While the legislation aims to bring online streaming services into the broadcasting system and support Canadian content, its specific regulations and implications are still being developed.

