Confusion Persists Over Canada’s Online Streaming Act

Canada’s Online Streaming Act has caused confusion and misinformation on social media platforms, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan sharing misleading interpretations of the law. The legislation, also known as Bill C-11, is the government’s attempt to bring major online streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon, into Canada’s broadcasting system and have them contribute to supporting local music and stories.

Traditional broadcasters have long contributed to Canadian content, but with the rise of streaming services, the need to regulate and integrate them into the system has become apparent. The Online Streaming Act aims to require online broadcasters to contribute to the creation, production, and distribution of Canadian content, as well as support Indigenous content and original French-language programming.

However, many key details of the legislation, such as the definition of Canadian content and the level of support required from companies, have yet to be determined. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the broadcasting regulator, is currently consulting with Canadians to shape the future broadcasting system, including defining what constitutes Canadian content.

While the law will not apply to individual content creators or social media users, streaming companies and podcast services that generate more than $10 million in annual broadcasting revenues in Canada will be required to register with the CRTC. The CRTC recognizes that most social media networks do not function as broadcasters and has no control over their operations.

As the CRTC continues its consultations and develops the regulations for the Online Streaming Act, the full impact of the legislation will not be known for several years. However, the intention behind the law is to ensure that streaming services contribute their fair share to the Canadian broadcasting system and support local content.

