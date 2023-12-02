New Ways to Personalize WhatsApp Notifications and Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, constantly updates its features to provide users with a more personalized experience. One such feature allows users to customize their notification settings, such as enabling vibration for messages from favorite contacts. In this article, we will explore the simple steps to enable this feature on both Android and iOS devices.

Step 1: Update WhatsApp

Before customizing your WhatsApp notifications, ensure that you have the latest version of the application installed on your device. To update WhatsApp on an Android device, open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp Messenger, and select “Update” from the options menu. For iPhone users, update WhatsApp through the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Configure Notifications for Favorite Contacts

Once you have the latest version of WhatsApp, follow these steps to set up customized notifications for your favorite contacts:

1. Open WhatsApp on your device.

2. Select the chat of your favorite contact or group.

3. Tap on the contact or group name at the top of the screen.

4. In the contact or group options menu, select “Customize Notifications.”

5. Enable the “Use Custom Notifications” option.

6. Choose the “Vibration” option located at the bottom of the list.

7. Select either “Short” or “Long” vibration for messages or calls.

8. In the “Sound” section, choose “None” or “Mute” to disable notification sounds.

By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your WhatsApp vibrates whenever you receive a message from your favorite contacts.

FAQ

1. Can I customize notifications for multiple chats?

Yes, you can personalize the notification settings for any chat or group in WhatsApp.

2. How do I enable message previews on my device?

To enable message previews, follow the same steps as above and check the box that says “High Priority Notifications.”

3. Can I receive notifications for reactions to my messages?

Yes, you can activate notifications for reactions going to the “Settings” section in WhatsApp, selecting “Notifications,” and enabling “Reactions Notifications.”

Customizing WhatsApp notifications allows you to enhance your messaging experience and stay connected with your favorite contacts in a more personalized way. Update your WhatsApp today and enjoy these new features!

