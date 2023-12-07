New Partnership Enables Convenient Grocery Shopping in Jersey

Snappy Group, the technology company behind Snappy Shopper, has recently announced a partnership with Jersey delivery food business provider Order It.je. This collaboration will utilize Snappy Shopper’s white label technology to power Order It’s fleet of Jersey-based deliveries, offering shoppers a range of features to enhance their grocery shopping experience.

With the integration of Snappy Shopper’s technology, Order It.je will now be able to provide customers with quick and convenient grocery shopping options from the comfort of their own homes or offices. This includes asap and scheduled delivery slots, exclusive delivery promotions, bespoke categories, product deals, and updated order alert preferences. The partnership also extends to Alliance Supermarkets, who will supply Order It exclusively with its product range.

In the coming months, the online product offering will expand and grow, providing even more choices for customers in Jersey. This collaboration showcases the commitment of both Snappy Shopper and Order It.je to deliver innovative solutions that improve the overall grocery shopping experience.

Through this partnership, customers in Jersey will no longer have to worry about the hassle of going to physical stores and waiting in long queues. They can now conveniently order their groceries through the Order It.je website or app and have them delivered right to their doorstep.

The introduction of Snappy Shopper’s technology will not only benefit customers but also support local businesses, such as Alliance Supermarkets, providing them with a reliable and efficient platform to reach customers in Jersey. This partnership marks an exciting development in the world of grocery delivery and sets the stage for a more convenient and streamlined shopping experience in the future.