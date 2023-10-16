The Worcester Red Sox Struggle to Deliver on Non-Baseball Events at Polar Park

The Worcester Red Sox, also known as the WooSox, have just wrapped up their third successful home season at Polar Park. While the baseball games have garnered impressive attendance numbers, the other events and public amenities promised in the ballpark’s lease have yet to materialize.

According to the lease agreement between the Worcester Redevelopment Authority and the Pawtucket Red Sox Baseball Club, the stadium was supposed to host a minimum of 125 events per year, including concerts aimed at attracting over 6,000 attendees. However, despite meeting the event quota, Polar Park has not hosted a single concert yet.

The WooSox management is eager to rectify this situation and bring concerts to Polar Park. They understand the potential of hosting live music events and believe that once the first concert takes place, others will quickly follow suit.

One of the challenges in booking concerts at Polar Park is the height restriction of the rolled-up doorway at center field. It is too low for large trucks that carry concert production equipment, which require a minimum height clearance of 13 feet. This limits the stadium’s appeal to musical acts and makes it more expensive for promoters to set up stages and equipment.

Don Law, president of Live Nation New England, expressed reservations about bringing concerts to Polar Park due to the venue’s limitations and higher costs compared to larger, more established venues like Fenway Park or the Xfinity Center. He highlighted the expense of building a secondary venue within the ballpark and the logistical challenges it presents.

Despite these challenges, the WooSox remain committed to hosting concerts at Polar Park. They aim to attract medium-sized acts with an audience capacity of 6,000 to 8,000 people. While they acknowledge that Polar Park may not be able to compete with larger venues for the biggest acts, they believe there is a market for outdoor concerts of this scale.

The WooSox are actively engaging with promoters who are interested in booking acts at the stadium. They are also open to suggestions and solutions that can help overcome the capacity and entrance restraints that have hindered concert bookings thus far.

While the timeline for hosting the first concert at Polar Park remains uncertain, both WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Chairman Larry Lucchino are optimistic that it will happen in the near future. They understand the demand for live music events and are committed to making Polar Park a vibrant entertainment destination that goes beyond baseball.

