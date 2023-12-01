Free Christmas Car Parking Sparks Debate at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Amidst the festive season, a recent announcement Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) regarding free Christmas car parking has raised concerns among local councillors. The plan, which was shared on Council social media prior to an official decision being made, has sparked a debate about the timing and process of the announcement.

The free car parking offer is scheduled to begin on December 2 and will be available every Saturday of the month in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough. The council shared the initiative on their social media platform earlier this week, thus initiating discussions among the elected representatives.

Allan Ewart, a DUP representative from Downshire West, expressed his concerns during a council meeting, stating his surprise at seeing the announcement before the official decision had been made. Upon further investigation, Ewart discovered that the decision to offer free car parking during every Christmas season had been made at a council meeting in November 2022. However, he noted that the minutes of that meeting did not indicate that this would be an annual occurrence, raising the need for clarification.

While Ewart is supportive of the idea of free car parking during the Christmas period, he emphasized that the announcement should have been made only after the council meeting where the decision would be approved.

In response to the concerns, a council spokesperson clarified that a report had been agreed upon in 2022, detailing the council’s commitment to offering free car parking in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough on every Saturday in December. The spokesperson assured that the offer would proceed as planned from December 2 this year. The matter will be further discussed at the environment and sustainability committee to address any perceived ambiguity.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has identified a total of eight car parks that will be included in the free parking offer on the specified Saturdays in December. These car parks include Ballynahinch Street in Royal Hillsborough, as well as Antrim Street, Queens Road, Barrack Street, Smithfield Square, Governors Road, Laganbank, and Longstone Street in Lisburn.

There is a possibility that the elected representatives could extend the free parking offer into January 2024. However, any proposal to do so would need to be raised and discussed in the upcoming environment committee meeting.

While the implementation of free car parking over the Christmas period is generally welcomed, the timing and communication surrounding the announcement have brought attention to the decision-making process within the council.

