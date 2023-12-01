New Approach to Selling Council-Owned Properties Sparks Concerns

A recent decision Glasgow City Council to advertise the sale of surplus residential properties on social media platforms has raised concerns among some councillors. The move, which deviates from the usual marketing channels, has prompted worries that the properties may be sold for less than their market value.

During a recent finance and scrutiny committee meeting, Councillor Jill Brown expressed her apprehension that advertising the properties on platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Zoopla might not be the most appropriate approach. She questioned whether potential buyers would naturally turn to these platforms when searching for properties, and therefore, the council’s decision to use them might undervalue the properties.

In response to Councillor Brown’s concerns, a council officer promised to consult with city property experts to provide more information on the standard marketing approach. The officer noted that while the council no longer owns much residential housing stock, there have been some recent properties available for sale. Understanding the survey price and home report price as compared to the actual sale price would offer valuable insight into the selling process, Councillor Brown added.

While the use of social media platforms for selling council-owned properties may seem innovative and cost-effective, it is crucial to ensure that the properties are being marketed appropriately. Traditional marketing channels, such as dedicated property websites and real estate agents, are more commonly used potential buyers, allowing for wider exposure and competition.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Councillor Jill Brown raise concerns about the sale of council-owned properties?

A: Councillor Brown expressed concerns about the decision to advertise the properties on social media platforms, which she believed might not be the most appropriate route for selling properties.

Q: What marketing channels did the council use to advertise the properties?

A: The council advertised the properties for sale on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Zoopla.

Q: What information did Councillor Brown request to better understand the selling process?

A: Councillor Brown asked for information on the survey price and home report price of the properties in comparison to their sale price.