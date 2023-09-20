Two Arrested in Sulphur Springs for Felony Drug Charges

The Sulphur Springs Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) recently conducted an investigation into suspected fentanyl dealing in the area and made a significant discovery. During the investigation, officers found several illegal substances including fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax. They also arrested two individuals on multiple felony charges.

After securing felony arrest warrants, the SCU executed one arrest on Helm Lane. This arrest led to the obtaining of a narcotics search warrant for a room at the Best Western motel. During the search, officers uncovered a hidden compartment in a foot stool, which contained approximately 34.6 grams of fentanyl tablets, 7.7 grams of powder cocaine, and 29.7 grams of Xanax pills. Moreover, a Glock 19 pistol with a high-capacity magazine and $6,679 in U.S. currency were also confiscated.

The arrested individuals, Silas Graen Mitchell, 20, and Maddison Kay Sprague, 17, were taken into custody for the possession of controlled substances. Additional 3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets were found on Sprague during a body search at the jail.

Based on the arrest reports, Mitchell and Sprague are both facing charges of possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax in varying quantities, falling under different penalty groups. Mitchell is also charged with manufacture or delivery of fentanyl in two separate instances.

The SCU’s investigation and subsequent arrests emphasize the police department’s commitment to combatting the distribution of harmful substances within the Sulphur Springs community, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

