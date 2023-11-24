DocuSign Integrates WhatsApp to Accelerate Business Processes in Latin America

DocuSign, a leading electronic signature solution provider, has announced the integration of WhatsApp into its suite of business solutions. This integration aims to offer users a convenient and secure way to conduct electronic signatures and manage contracts. With this new feature, contracts can be processed up to seven times faster than through traditional email methods.

Christiano Lucena, the General Director of DocuSign in Latin America, highlighted the significance of this integration in streamlining business operations. He emphasized that DocuSign’s mission is to provide an agile, simple, and secure environment for its users, and the addition of WhatsApp aligns with this goal.

DocuSign currently boasts a global customer base of 1.4 million, with over a billion users who have signed documents using their platform. They have successfully processed trillions of transactions and amassed more than six petabytes of associated data. These figures solidify DocuSign’s position as a market leader in the electronic signature industry.

Lucena also revealed the company’s strategic focus in expanding their product portfolio, diversifying sales channels, and driving international growth. Mexico, in particular, serves as a crucial market for DocuSign’s expansion into Latin America. Lucena believes that the Mexican market offers tremendous business opportunities, and the company is actively working to develop partnerships and expand its reach to more enterprises in the region.

Why is integrating WhatsApp into DocuSign’s business model significant? In Latin America, WhatsApp has gained widespread popularity, with approximately 93% of the market utilizing the application. By integrating WhatsApp, DocuSign seeks to tap into this user base and provide them with an efficient and seamless electronic signature experience.

The integration of WhatsApp has proven to accelerate contract processing time up to seven times compared to email. Additionally, it improves response times up to 40% compared to traditional email methods. This integration expands DocuSign’s range of communication channels, including email, SMS, and now WhatsApp, offering customers more flexibility in how they interact with the platform.

While email remains a commonly preferred choice for many users, DocuSign wants to ensure its customers are aware of the additional options available to them. The company recognizes the importance of having a diverse ecosystem of integrators and resellers in Latin America to better serve market demands and drive business growth.

Whether you are a healthcare provider, retailer, financial services firm, or a small and medium-sized enterprise seeking streamlined processes, DocuSign offers solutions tailored to meet your needs. Joining DocuSign’s distribution channel provides opportunities to tap into new markets and capitalize on the growing demand for electronic signature solutions.

