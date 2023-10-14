The Regulatory Challenges of Big Social Media Platforms

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, recently came under fire for promoting accounts infamous for spreading misinformation. Furthermore, the European Union has issued a warning to Musk, stating that X may be used to disseminate illegal content. However, X is not the only platform facing regulatory scrutiny; others like Meta are also in the crosshairs. While the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has highlighted their flaws, the root cause of their problems lies in their business models that prioritize profits over user safety.

In 2021, Meta reported a net income of $39.4 billion and revenue of $117.9 billion, resulting in a profit margin of 33.4%. However, over a six-year period from 2016 to 2021, the company only allocated $13 billion for user safety measures. This discrepancy raises concerns and puts these platforms under increased scrutiny from regulators. For instance, Meta’s content moderation process often relies on users to flag problematic content. Even after fact-checkers identify misinformation, it is not always taken down but rather featured less prominently. This approach contrasts sharply with the checks and balances in traditional media.

To address these issues, social media platforms should prioritize the rapid expansion of content moderation teams. However, this expansion should not be a mere formality, but rather a focus on both quantity and quality. While algorithms can assist in content monitoring, a standardized approach may not be effective given the global user base of these platforms.

The overarching problem of social media platforms boils down to a lack of respect for their customers. By neglecting user safety and prioritizing profits, these platforms have invited regulatory scrutiny and public backlash. It is crucial for them to reassess their business models and take immediate steps to prioritize user safety and the responsible dissemination of information.

Sources:

The Times of India (Print Edition)