Comscore Integrates Roku into Comscore Campaign Ratings

Analytics firm Comscore has announced the integration of streaming platform Roku into its Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) product. This integration marks Comscore as an approved measurement vendor through the Roku Measurement Partner Program, which aims to help marketers evaluate their campaign’s effectiveness in the streaming landscape.

According to Comscore officials, Roku currently captures around 38% of domestic streaming TV hours. In the past year, there has been a 16% increase in Americans choosing Roku devices to stream video.

The integration of Roku into Comscore Campaign Ratings allows marketers to track the efficacy of their campaigns across Roku, desktop and mobile platforms, and mobile devices. The partnership also enables agencies and advertisers to survey audiences exposed on Roku using Comscore’s Brand Survey Lift (BSL) solution. This solution helps evaluate the impact of ad spend on brand measures such as awareness, favorability, and intent.

Comscore provided an example of its evaluation of six campaigns in various verticals delivered through Roku devices. The viewers on Roku saw these ads an average of 3.6 times per campaign among the target audience, compared to 11.4 times on linear TV. Co-viewing on Roku led to a +37% lift across the six campaigns.

The partnership between Roku and Comscore is expected to appeal to ad buyers who are looking for more detailed measurements across streaming and television. This collaboration comes at a time when Roku is focusing on its platform-based business, which brought in over $743.8 million in revenue during Q2 2022.

According to a report from ad platform Beachfront, Roku devices accounted for approximately 39% of connected TV ad impressions during the first half of 2023, followed Amazon’s Fire TV platform with around a 16% share.

