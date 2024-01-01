The Challenges of Industrial Revolution 4.0 in Nepal

The rapid advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution have brought forth numerous challenges for Nepal, hindering its progress in the world of technology and economic growth. The government’s regressive mindset and outdated policies have led to the ban of crucial innovations like TikTok and cryptocurrencies, severely limiting the country’s ability to participate fully in Industry 4.0.

Industrial revolutions have historically been marked the adoption of new technologies that revolutionize production and manufacturing processes. Each revolution builds upon the previous one, driving progress and economic growth. However, Nepal has missed the opportunities presented the first three industrial revolutions and is at risk of overlooking the fourth.

Industry 4.0 focuses on a creative economy, where automation and technological advancements drive innovation and economic growth. Unfortunately, Nepal finds itself entangled in challenges related to Industry 4.0, worsened the ban on cryptocurrency and TikTok. These bans stem from a political landscape that remains rooted in the mindset of the First Industrial Revolution.

The First Industrial Revolution, characterized the utilization of steam power and mechanization, brought significant changes to society and politics. As factories emerged, cities grew rapidly, and urbanization presented both social and economic implications. The working class faced harsh conditions, leading to the formation of labor movements advocating for workers’ rights. The divide between the bourgeoisie and the working class fueled class tensions and shaped the political landscape.

Marxism, as a response to the inequalities of industrialization, resonated with workers facing exploitation. Labor movements emerged, demanding better working conditions and fair wages. Governments, fearing social unrest, introduced labor laws and regulations influenced these demands.

In Nepal, the failure to address labor exploitation during the first industrial revolution led to the Maoist-led People’s War. The focus of political parties on internal power struggles hindered the enactment of necessary reforms, creating unfavorable environments for the factories and services sector to thrive. As a result, many Nepalis were forced to seek employment and opportunities abroad.

To fully embrace Industry 4.0, Nepal must overcome its regressive mindset and adopt policies that promote technological innovation. Embracing emerging technologies and removing restrictions on crucial innovations will enable the country to participate in the global economy and drive sustainable economic growth. It is crucial for the government to prioritize reforms and create an environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and the advancement of industrialization.