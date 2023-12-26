New Advisory Urges Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfakes and AI-generated Misinformation

In a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a second advisory to social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of compliance with the Information Technology (IT) Rules. The advisory comes amidst growing concerns surrounding the dissemination of deepfakes and artificial intelligence-generated misinformation.

Acknowledging the potential dangers posed deepfakes and misinformation powered AI, the advisory highlights the need for social media platforms to educate their users about prohibited content under the IT Rules. It emphasizes the responsibility of platforms to clearly communicate the types of content that are not permitted for publication. This includes effectively conveying these restrictions through terms of service, user agreements, and regular reminders during the registration process and subsequent logins and content uploads.

Under the IT Rules, intermediaries are required to communicate their regulations, privacy policies, and user agreements in the preferred language of the user. Additionally, platforms have an obligation to make “reasonable efforts” to prevent the hosting, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, transmitting, storing, updating, or sharing of any information related to the 11 listed user harms or prohibited content on digital intermediaries.

The advisory also emphasizes the importance of ensuring that users are aware of the penal provisions outlined in the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act 2000 in the event of violations.

Earlier in November, MeitY had already reminded social media platforms of their legal obligations under the IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021 to remove such content promptly. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed concern over the threat posed misinformation and deepfakes, highlighting the need for collective action from all stakeholders in combating these risks.

The Ministry has engaged with industry representatives, including social media platforms, IT companies, and legal experts, to discuss these challenges and raise awareness about the provisions of the IT Rules. It is crucial for all stakeholders involved to collaborate in order to safeguard the safety and trust of internet users. By implementing effective measures to curb the spread of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation, social media platforms can play a vital role in maintaining a secure digital environment for all users.