West Coast Denies Trade Speculation Surrounding Yeo, Darling, and Duggan

West Coast Eagles has dismissed rumors and speculation regarding trades involving Elliot Yeo, Jack Darling, and Liam Duggan. Earlier reports had suggested that Darling was being made available for trade to potentially boost negotiations for the No. 1 draft pick. However, the club took to social media to clarify that these rumors were “completely unfounded and untrue.” The Eagles stated that the trio would remain at the club in 2024 as they aim to bounce back from their bottom-placed finish.

In addition to these rumors, there has also been external speculation about Yeo and Duggan potentially being trade options. However, journalist Ryan Daniels reported that the Eagles have no intention of trading Darling or Duggan. The club highly values and requires both players.

West Coast has been active during this trade period, with various dealings and negotiations. They recently signed former Giants ruckman Matt Flynn in free agency and were narrowly close to securing Deven Robertson, who ultimately chose to re-sign with the Lions instead of returning to WA. The Eagles are also in talks with Hawthorn regarding small forward Tyler Brockman.

With multiple draft picks at hand, including pick 1, 23, 37, 44, and 58, West Coast is strategically positioning itself for the upcoming season. The club is looking to strengthen its squad and make a strong comeback after a disappointing finish last season.

Sources:

– Fox Sports – (no URL)

– Ryan Daniels – Western Australia journalist (no URL)