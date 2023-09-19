Justice Wani’s Verdict on Compliance of Sections 154(1) and 154(3), CrPC

In a recent ruling, Justice Wani asserted that filing a complaint via WhatsApp and email to the relevant police officials constitutes substantial compliance of Sections 154(1) and 154(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This decision the Court emphasizes the importance of adapting to modern forms of communication in the legal system.

The Court further held that the complainant had fulfilled the requirements to approach the magistrate with an application under Section 156, CrPC. Even if the WhatsApp chats and email were not initially included in the complaint before the Magistrate, their non-filing would have no impact on the validity of the application. The Court surmised that since this material was available before the Court during the proceedings, it should be considered in evaluating the merits of the case.

This landmark ruling reflects the recognition of digital platforms as a legitimate means of submitting complaints and relevant evidence. More and more, people are relying on technology to communicate and share information, and it is imperative that the legal system adapts to these changes. By acknowledging the use of platforms like WhatsApp and email in official matters, the Court has taken a significant step towards embracing technological advancements in the field of law.

This decision will likely have a significant impact on future cases, as it paves the way for individuals to utilize modern forms of communication to report crimes and seek legal recourse. It eliminates the need for physical submission of complaints, making the legal process more accessible and efficient.

It is important to note that this ruling does not imply a complete shift away from traditional methods of complaint filing. Rather, it recognizes the compatibility of digital communication with existing legal procedures. This ensures that individuals who have no access to physical courts or face challenges in filing traditional complaints can still exercise their right to seek justice.

In conclusion, Justice Wani’s verdict on compliance with Sections 154(1) and 154(3), CrPC affirms the significance of digital platforms in legal proceedings. This ruling emphasizes the need to adapt to changing times and harness the benefits of technology. By embracing modern forms of communication, the Court has made it easier for individuals to navigate the legal system and seek redress for their grievances.

