WhatsApp adds screen sharing feature to its app

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app owned Meta, has introduced a new screen sharing feature that allows users to share their screens during video calls. This update brings WhatsApp closer to other apps like Meet and FaceTime, which already offer this functionality.

To share their screen, users simply need to start a video call and open the menu where options like mute, microphone, and hang up are displayed. There, they will find an icon in the shape of a moving arrow with another arrow inside, which indicates that they can start screen sharing with the person on the call.

Once screen sharing is active, the call window will float in one corner of the screen, while the rest of the interface remains visible. The other person will be able to view the shared screen. It is important to note that users will need to grant the necessary permissions for the feature to work, although WhatsApp assures that all information is encrypted end-to-end.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction with regular updates and improvements to its app. Despite challenges in the metaverse space, the company has redirected its efforts towards artificial intelligence and enhancing WhatsApp’s features.

