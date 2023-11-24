Squid Game: A New Reality

Netflix has recently released its highly anticipated show, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a 10-episode reality series that brings the thrilling concept of the original “Squid Game” into the real world. If you were expecting another season filled with bloodshed and chilling survival, you’re in for a surprise. Instead, “The Challenge” features 456 real contestants playing children’s games for a chance to win a staggering cash prize of $4.56 million.

The concept of turning “Squid Game” into a reality show came naturally, given its immense popularity worldwide. The success of the scripted series made it clear that this was a game that real people could play. The United Kingdom’s Studio Lambert, known for creating reality shows like “The Circle” and “Race Across the World,” took on the challenge of bringing the “Squid Game” experience to life.

To recreate the immersive world of “Squid Game,” the entire set was meticulously built on six massive stages in London. Contestants, primarily from the UK and the US, were fully immersed in the game for 16 days. They lived in dorms with stacked bunk beds, wore numbered uniforms, and navigated through eerie labyrinthine stairwells guarded masked guards. The iconic games, such as Red Light/Green Light, were meticulously constructed, providing a familiar yet exhilarating experience for the players.

However, unlike the original series, there is no shooting involved in “The Challenge.” Instead, contestants wear tracking devices, and if they move during the “Red Light” command, a black dye-pack on their uniform explodes, eliminating them from the game. Despite the absence of real danger, the substantial cash prize adds to the drama and pressure, compelling contestants to give their all.

“The Challenge” introduces an additional layer of intrigue allowing players to turn on each other and eliminate fellow contestants to be the last one standing. The dorm piggy bank fills with more money as players are “killed” off, offering a thrilling incentive to strategically eliminate opponents.

“The Challenge” has not been without controversy. Disappointed fans were expecting a new drama season, and the reality show based on children’s games was not what they had anticipated. Additionally, a Rolling Stone exposé shed light on anonymous participants considering legal action, claiming that the experience was rigged and filled with torment and trauma. However, the show’s executive producers vehemently deny these allegations, emphasizing that the contestants’ well-being was a top priority, and the games were rigorously checked for fairness.

For those eagerly awaiting more scripted drama, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on the second season of “Squid Game,” which began filming in July. While “The Challenge” provides a unique real-world experience, fans will have to wait until late 2024 for the new season to arrive on Netflix.

