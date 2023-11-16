New Holiday Tradition: Reviving a Classic Tale for a Worthy Cause

After a two-decade hiatus, Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society and Comox United Church are teaming up to bring back a beloved holiday tradition – a special celebrity reading of the timeless Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. This year’s reunion performance promises to be bigger and better, featuring 32 local celebrities from across the Valley and the Island.

Notable participants include leaders from School District 72, employee unions, mayors, Comox Valley Regional District directors, social service agency leaders, and esteemed representatives from the K’ómoks First Nation and the wider community.

While the event aims to fill hearts with the spirit of generosity and compassion, it also serves a greater purpose. The revenue generated from this year’s performance will be split between Comox United Church’s vital programs and a groundbreaking housing project known as Gukwas sa Wigalus, meaning “House of the Rainbow”.

Gukwas sa Wigalus is a collaborative initiative between the K’ómoks First Nation, elders, hereditary chiefs of the Puntledge, E’iksen, and K’omoks peoples, Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society, and Comox Valley Pride. This visionary project seeks to establish a safe, secure, and culturally appropriate home, specifically catering to Indigenous and non-Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA youth aged 16-26.

Once operational, Gukwas sa Wigalus will be a one-of-a-kind facility not only within the Comox Valley but potentially throughout British Columbia, Canada, and even North America.

Alongside the creative endeavor of the celebrity reading, the event will also bring back another beloved tradition – the Victorian Tea Buffet during intermission. Audience members can indulge in a delectable assortment of sugar plums, Christmas cakes, tarts, cookies, and squares, all accompanied a steaming cup of tea.

Tickets for this heartwarming production can be purchased at Blue Heron Books in Comox and The Laughing Oyster Book Store in Downtown Courtenay. Payments can be made with cash, cheque at Blue Heron, or with a credit card at The Laughing Oyster. Alternatively, attendees can also opt for e-transfer payment to Bruce Curtis at [email protected]. For those seeking a tax receipt, please provide your name, address, and phone number along with the payment.

As we eagerly anticipate this year’s performance, let’s remember that the reunion of A Christmas Carol not only offers a night of magical entertainment but also an opportunity to give back to the community. By attending, we can all contribute to the success of Gukwas sa Wigalus and the important programs at Comox United Church, making this holiday season brighter for those in need.