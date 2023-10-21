How to View WhatsApp Status Anonymously

With the rise of Instagram “stories,” it was no surprise when Mark Zuckerberg incorporated the feature into WhatsApp, naming it “status.” However, unlike a social network, WhatsApp is an instant messaging app, and many users would like to maintain anonymity while viewing status updates.

While WhatsApp allows you to view messages without sending a read confirmation (the famous “blue tick”), there is no specific functionality for anonymous viewing of statuses. However, it is possible to view the statuses of your contacts without being discovered. With a few quick and easy steps, you can remain anonymous while viewing statuses on WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and PC.

Android and iOS

Disable Read Receipts: Open WhatsApp, tap the three dots in the upper right corner, and select “Privacy.” Then, disable the “Read receipts” option. This allows you to view statuses without being discovered, but it also hides your own status views. View Statuses: Now, you can browse the status tab and see updates from your contacts without them knowing. Re-enable (Optional): If you want to go back to the previous setting, simply re-enable read receipts following the same procedure.

PC

On PC, in addition to the Windows app following the WhatsApp settings, you can view statuses without being discovered using your web browser.

Most browsers have a private browsing mode. For example, in Firefox, it is called “private window.” Open a new private browsing window, access WhatsApp Web, and open the statuses.

However, it is important to note that this method can also be used against you. Firstly, you need to have the person’s number saved on your phone, it cannot be their Google account or SIM card number. Additionally, you cannot block “last seen” or your activity information.

Android File Manager

Finally, the safest method is to use the Android file manager. On any Android device, you can access statuses through the file manager.

Open the file manager, select “Internal Storage,” and choose the “Android” folder. Then, go to “media” > “com.whatsapp” > “WhatsApp” > “Media” > “.Statuses”. In this folder, you will see all the WhatsApp status updates from your contacts without being discovered. However, this folder only stores posts for 24 hours before deleting the content.

By following these methods, you can view WhatsApp statuses without revealing your identity. Just remember to respect people’s privacy and use this feature responsibly.

Sources:

– Giz Brasil